Naidu to join Prez, V-P for Sai Baba events in Puttaparthi

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Puttaparthi on November 22 and 23 to participate in a series of programmes marking the centenary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.

According to the official schedule, the Chief Minister will reach Puttaparthi on November 22 to receive President Droupadi Murmu at 10.30 am. Naidu and President Murmu will together attend the centenary celebrations at Prasanthi Nilayam at 11 am. The Chief Minister will later see the President off at the Puttaparthi airport at 12:20 pm.

In the afternoon, Naidu will return to the venue to welcome Vice President C P Radhakrishnan at 3.50 pm, before accompanying him to the 44th convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning at 4 pm. The Chief Minister will stay overnight in Puttaparthi.

On Sunday, November 23, Naidu will participate in the ongoing centenary celebrations at 9 am. and depart for Undavalli, where he is scheduled to reach the CM’s Camp Office at 1 pm.