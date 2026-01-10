Naidu to lead statewide bureaucracy review on GSDP

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hold a high-level review meeting on January 12 with the state’s entire top bureaucracy, tightening oversight on Andhra Pradesh’s economic and administrative performance as the government pushes to meet its GSDP targets.

The virtual meeting will bring together all principal secretaries, heads of departments, and district collectors, with ministers of the concerned departments directed to attend compulsorily, official sources said.

The review will focus on progress towards Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth, delivery of services through the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), and the implementation status of key welfare measures, including land title passbooks and ration cards.

According to officials, the Chief Minister will assess district-wise performance, flag delays in pending works and issue clear instructions on accelerating decision-making and execution.

Emphasis will be placed on aligning departmental targets with the government’s broader economic roadmap and ensuring that public services reach beneficiaries without procedural bottlenecks.

This review follows a series of recent meetings chaired by Naidu on public service delivery, digital governance reforms and investment facilitation. By convening all senior officials on a single platform, the Chief Minister aims to enforce uniform priorities across departments and districts.

Government sources said the exercise is aimed at resolving ground-level issues faced by citizens, fast-tracking implementation of policy decisions and placing the state firmly on course to achieve its GSDP growth objectives by 2026–27.