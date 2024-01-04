Live
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
- 6.50 crore women has travelled in TSRTC buses so far
- Kejriwal to be arrested today claims AAP. BJP retorts saying it is' Choron Ki Baraat'
- Intense dry cold wave grips Kashmir as people pray for snowfall
- TSRTC rental buses owners to hit the streets against govt on Jan 5
- Bellamkonda Sreenivas looks so powerful in ‘Tyson Naidu’ first glimpse
Naidu to visit Kurnool parliament constituency on Jamie 25
TDP National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the National President of the Telugu Desam Party, will be visiting the Pattikonda Assembly Constituency under the Kurnool Parliament on January 25, 2024.
This visit is part of his effort to inform the public about the alleged false propaganda and broken promises made by Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy during his padayatra before the 2019 elections.
Naidu aims to hold meetings and address the people in order to shed light on the injustices, anarchies, and demolitions that the current government has allegedly imposed on the state.
