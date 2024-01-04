Naidu to visit Kurnool parliament constituency on Jamie 25

TDP National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the National President of the Telugu Desam Party, will be visiting the Pattikonda Assembly Constituency under the Kurnool Parliament on January 25, 2024.

This visit is part of his effort to inform the public about the alleged false propaganda and broken promises made by Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy during his padayatra before the 2019 elections.

Naidu aims to hold meetings and address the people in order to shed light on the injustices, anarchies, and demolitions that the current government has allegedly imposed on the state.