Naidu tour only to incite people, alleges Ambati

Vijayawada: Former chief minister and opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu was touring flood-hit areas now after floodwater receded only to instigate people against the state government and to get political mileage, alleged irrigation minister Ambati Rambabu.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, the minister said that the YSRCP government distributed Rs 2,000 to each family in flood-hit areas besides ration.

The state government was successful in protecting lives of people and Polavaram project though Godavari received 26 lakh cusecs of floodwater. Now Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders are resorting to mudslinging on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government by touring flood-hit areas, he said. Blaming the 'mistakes' of previous TDP government for delay in Polavaram project works, the minister said Rs 400 crore diaphragm wall got damaged as the TDP government had taken up its construction without completing cofferdam and spillway.

Rambabu said it was only after YSRCP government came to power that the spillway, spill approach channel and river diversion works were completed and the floodwater was released through spillway. He questioned as to why the TDP government which claimed that it would complete the Polavaram project by 2018 could not do it. Referring to Telangana ministers ' comments on submergence of Bhadrachalam due to Polavaram project, the minister said there was no truth in the comments.

"There will be no loss up to 45.72 lakh cusecs of flood. As a result, the Central government merged seven Polavaram submerged mandals in AP to look after the relief and rehabilitation programme. The state government spent Rs 2,900 crore from its coffers son Polavaram project works are not interrupted owing to lack of funds and the Centre has to reimburse Rs 2,700 crore to state government," the minister said. He challenged the TDP for an open debate on Polavaram project.