Naidu unveils vision to make AP $2.4-tn economy by 2047

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday unveiled a bold development agenda to transform Andhra Pradesh into a $2.4-trillion economy by 2047.

Addressing the Special Plenary Session of industry body CII’s Annual Business Summit 2025 here, he invited industry leaders to participate in the Swarna Andhra Vision 2047 and called for deeper collaboration in innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth. As part of the vision, the government aims to sustain over 15 per cent annual GDP growth and achieve a per capita income of $42,000-positioning Andhra Pradesh as one of the most prosperous and inclusive states in India.

Naidu said entrepreneurs generate wealth, and with it, we can implement impactful welfare programmes. During the years when the CII Partnership Summit was held in Hyderabad, it brought immense visibility and investment, he added. “Now, I seek your support to bring investment to Andhra Pradesh so we can continue creating wealth. We are at a truly inspiring moment in time”, the Chief Minister said.

Reflecting on his decades-long association with CII, Naidu noted, “For over three decades, you've understood and engaged with my vision.

In the mid-1990s, when CII was still finding its footing, I was warned that associating with industrialists or international forums like Davos might harm my political prospects. Yet, I persisted- attending Davos regularly since 1995 - because I believed in economic development through collaboration”. The Chief Minister said his government would set up a global leadership centre in Amaravati to prepare leaders for tomorrow, on the lines of Davos in Switzerland. "We want to set up a global leadership centre in Amaravati to prepare global leaders for tomorrow. We are all going to Davos to learn, network, meet people, exchange ideas. Now, this is the place I want to make it," he said. Naidu said companies like TCS, IBM and L&T would be setting up quantum computing centres in Amaravati, the new Greenfield capital. He said Andhra Pradesh is well-positioned for industries producing green energy. Naidu said his state has good solar and wind energy potential, along with pumped storage, green ammonia and nitrogen. It also has ports. "Some states have solar, some have wind, but all put together, Andhra Pradesh is the number one state for green energy and downstream industries," he said. Inviting industries to set up facilities in the state, Naidu said, "I will give you all the facilities. I am planning big." He said out of India's target to achieve 500 gigawatts of installed electricity capacity for non-fossil-based energy sources, 160 GW will come from Andhra Pradesh. Naidu highlighted India's evolution since the economic liberalization era under Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, noting that nearly 30 per cent of top global Indian achievers are of Telugu origin. He underlined the importance of technological advancements - ranging from AI to quantum computing—and stressed the potential of real-time data and innovation to position India as a global leader. “We are fortunate to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm during this critical phase. Today, we are the fourth-largest economy. As India ascends to become the world’s third-largest economy, the real competition begins - with the USA and China. The Indian industry must prepare for this next phase,” he urged.