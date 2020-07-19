Naidu urges Governor not to give assent to 3 capital bills, it violates AP Reorganization Act

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu urged the Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to consider the interests and future aspirations of all sections of the State, before taking a final decision on the CRDA Repeal and 3 Capitals Bills, on Sunday.

Naidu reminded the Governor that the AP Legislative Council has not rejected but only referred the 'two anti-people bills' to the Select Committee. When the bills were unlawfully brought before the House for a second time, the Council did not consider the same as they were pending before the Select Committee.

The TDP chief wrote a 6-page letter to Harichandan, recalling that the approval of the two bills at this juncture would amount to contempt of the High Court of AP as the HC was in the process of hearing many petitions against the government's ulterior move to shift Capital in the name of decentralised development.

Moreover, the two bills violated the Section 6 of AP Reorganisation Act 2014 under which the Central Government appointed an Experts Committee at that time and it eventually led to finalisation of Amaravati as Capital City years ago. This Section 6 also suggested that the Centre form the Experts Committee within six months of the Reorganisation Act coming into effect so that the panel can make recommendations for developing 'a Capital' for the residual AP State.

Stating that the bifurcation act passed by the Parliament suggested only one Capital for AP, the TDP chief said this was one of the many points to say that the bills under consideration were brought in violation of the Parliamentary practices and traditions. The YSRCP regime's thoughtless actions were badly hurting not just the contemporary AP society but also all future generations of the State and their overall emerging aspirations and developmental needs.

Naidu told the Governor that only out of political vendetta, the YSRCP regime was bent on destroying Amaravati in the name of 3 Capitals and decentralisation bills.