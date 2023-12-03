  • Menu
Naidu visits Simhachalam, performs puja

Naidu visits Simhachalam, performs puja
Visakhapatnam: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu visited Visakhapatnam and had a darshan at Simhachalam temple on Sunday.

He was received by the party cadre at noon in Visakhapatnam Airport. From the airport, Naidu proceeded to Simhachalam to perform a special puja. All along the road, TDP supporters, party leaders gave a grand welcome to the party chief.

Naidu was accompanied by his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari. He is scheduled to return to Vijayawada on Sunday evening.

