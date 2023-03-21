Naidu vows to fight till GO 1 is repealed

Vijayawada: TDP will continue its fight till the GO number 1 is repealed and the party will teach a lesson to the YSRCP, declared party national president N Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday.

The three TDP MLC-elect candidates met Naidu at the party headquarters here. Congratulating the three MLCs-elect, Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, Kancherla Srikath and Ramgopal Reddy, on their success he said that Ramgopal Reddy successfully resisted the rowdyism in Pulivendula. "This is a success of Ramgopal Reddy and is the defeat of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy," the TDP supremo commented.

Expressing concern that Jagan is making even the All India Service officers as partners in crime, the former chief minister felt that attempts have been made to force the returning officer (RO) and the district superintendent of police (SP) to commit some blunders. "How can a recounting of votes be demanded after the result is announced," he asked.

Is Jagan not a psycho who dishonoured even the directions of the Election Commission and mounted pressure on the RO and the SP, he said. The TDP leaders and activists fought a relentless battle for almost 72 hours and the candidate who won the poll was forcibly arrested and shifted to the police station, the TDP chief said.

Making it clear that the TDP will continue its fight against the GO No 1 till it is rescinded, he stated that the attack on the MLA too will be taken to the public. Profusely thanking the TDP activists who fought for the success of the party candidates in the Council election, he said that the party would always strives for the welfare of the people.

Chandrababu Naidu also thanked the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF), CPI, CPM and the Jana Sena, and wanted the party activists to take this victory as an inspiration.