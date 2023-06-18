Naidu writes to people highlighting atrocities in the state

Live
Highlights
TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has written an open letter to the people of Andhra Pradesh highlighting the atrocities of the YSRCP government be it student murder and Visakha MP family kidnap issues.
TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has written an open letter to the people of Andhra Pradesh highlighting the atrocities of the YSRCP government.
In the letter, he mentioned the crimes taking place in the state in the last three to four days and expressed concern that the state has become the center for crimes under YSRCP rule.
Mentioning the incident where a class ten boy was burnt to death, Naidu said that the government's incompetence has made criminals resort to atrocities.
On this occasion, Naidu asked the people to think about the situation of the state and opined that there is no security for women, and no protection of property. He said that the law and order deteriorated in the state.
