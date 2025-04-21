Naidu’s 75th birthday celebrated on a grand scale

Nellore: The 75th Birthday of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been performed by party leaders in a grand scale on Sunday.

Party leaders have organized special poojas in the temples and distributed ‘Prasadams’ to the devotees and fruits, milk to the patients, offered cloths to the poor at their respective areas the district.

On this occassion party senior leaders recalled their association with CBN and wishing him to be leads the state in the interest of promoting better future for all sections.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has performed Ayur Homam at market yard in the Atmakur town wishing CBN to long live for betterment of Andhra Pradesh. Party leaders, activists in large numbers participated in the event.

On this occassion the endowment minister has credited Rs 53.91lakhs into the accounts of 599 Vedic Pandits each Rs 3,000 for January, February March months. The minister has distributed cloths and Srivari Laddu Prasadam to the 8,000 people attended the event. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has lauded that it will be inevetable for AP to have leadership of CBN as state has been facing serious challenges on various issues.

The minister has said that he had performed the ‘Ayur Homam’ seeking the blessing of God provide better health to the chiefminister of rendering service to the deprived sections. Ramanarayana Reddy claimed that he is discharging the responsbilities as an endowment minister according to the wishes of the chiefminister.

The minister said that he had completed 95 percent of promises related to endowment department given by the chiefminister during 2024 elections.

Sri Kalahasti Executive Officer Bapireddy, Nellore District Endowment Commissioner Janardhan Reddy, Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, Civil Supplies state director Vemireddy Pattabhirami Reddy and others were present.