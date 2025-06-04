Naidu's call to transform ports into growth engines

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued clear directives to officials for the accelerated completion of key infrastructure projects, aiming at transforming Andhra Pradesh's ports and fishing harbours into growth engines and significant economic assets for the state.

During a comprehensive review meeting held at his camp office in Undavalli on Tuesday, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of these projects for the state's economic prosperity. He mandated the completion of Phase-1 works for Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, and Mulapeta ports, along with the Kakinada Gateway Port, by December next year. Similarly, Phase-1 construction for the Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam, and Uppada fishing harbours must also be finalized within the same timeframe. The discussions also covered crucial aspects of port operations and maintenance.

Naidu asked the officials to explore opportunities for upgrading existing fishing harbours into minor ports without causing inconvenience to local fishing communities, thereby directly contributing to enhanced regional incomes.

In a push for improved air connectivity, Chandrababu directed the immediate commencement of Phase-1 works for new airports in Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Amaravati, and Srikakulam (Palasa). He reiterated the government's ambitious goal of developing at least 20 ports and 14 airports across the state.

Furthermore, he instructed the expansion of state roads in line with traffic demands, integrating them with national highways through public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

To spearhead this infrastructure growth, the Chief Minister announced plans to swiftly establish the Andhra Pradesh Logistics Corporation. He also tasked officials with preparing a comprehensive plan for setting up heliports in agency areas to boost tourism in tribal regions. Officials provided an update on the progress of ongoing projects. According to them, the construction at Machilipatnam Port reached 43.25 per cent, with full completion anticipated by November next year. The construction of the Phase-1 of Ramayapatnam Port reached 63.89 per cent while that of Mulapeta Port was done 46.59 per cent and that of Kakinada Gateway Port reached 29.92 per cent.

Regarding fishing harbours, officials reported the progress of Juvvaladinne at 97.72 per cent. While the construction at Nizampatnam Fishing Harbour was done up to 81.17 per cent, the one at Machilipatnam had been constructed up to 69.20 per cent and the one at Uppada up to 78.94 per cent.