Naidu's convoy covered 40 kilometers in 4 hours

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chandrababu Naidu's convoy, which left Rajahmundry for Vijayawada, took about 4 hours to reach Peravali, 40 kilometers away. Thousands of party workers reached the national highway at Lalacheruvu and Vemagiri in Rajahmundry. Irrespective of the Police restrictions, Chandrababu Naidu was welcomed in an unprecedented manner by party ranks, fans, and people. Even 3 kilometers behind the convoy, as the vehicles of the party lines were following them, the police stopped them step by step. Pushing the barricades set up on both sides of the roads, many party activists and fans stopped the convoy at many places. Chandrababu was given a warm welcome at the Jonnada Center. Thousands of people gathered under the leadership of Mandapeta MLA Vegulla Jogeswara Rao and Janasena in-charge Vegulla Leelakrishna. Thousands of fans are waiting on both sides of the roads in Ravulapalem.



The traffic was blocked for 5 kilometers by activists and fans who came from Konaseema. Women, old people, and children were seen crowding the roads. TDP leaders Ganti Harish Madhur, Reddy Subrahmanyam, Anantakumari, Bandaru Satyananda Rao, Ayitabattula Ananda Rao, Datla Subbaraju, Gollapalli Surya Rao, Metla Ramanababu, Dokka Nath Babu, Bolla Venkataramana and others welcomed Chandrababu at Ravulapalem.

Naidu's convoy reached Siddhanta Center via Ravulapalem. Activists and fans of Achanta and Narsapuram constituencies were welcomed there. Activists gathered under the leadership of TDP Polit Bureau member Pithani Satyanarayana, Narsapuram in-charge Potthuri Ramaraju, and Achanta observers Bolla Satish Babu.

Although thousands of people expressed their solidarity, Chandrababu Naidu did not speak anywhere in view of the court order. Party state president Achchennaidu appealed to the workers to cooperate with restraint. Chandrababu Naidu reached Peravali at eight o'clock in the night. Activists under the leadership of former MLA Boorugupally Sesha Rao and KVV Satyanarayana extended a warm welcome. Later, Babu's convoy reached Tanuk. Chandrababu got an unprecedented welcome there. The convoy moved slowly as thousands of activists joined. TDP in-charge Arumilli Radhakrishna gave a warm welcome in Tanuku.



