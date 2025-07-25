Naidu’s Singapore visit from tomorrow to woo investors

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a six-day official visit to Singapore from Saturday, with the primary objective of attracting significant investments to Andhra Pradesh.

During his tour, the Chief Minister is scheduled to engage with representatives of leading global companies, prominent business owners, industrialists, and notable personalities.

This visit marks Naidu's second foreign tour since the formation of the coalition government, following his recent engagement in Davos.

The Singapore visit is anticipated to serve as a crucial platform to promote Brand AP and showcase the state’s progressive new industrial policies and commitment to ease of doing business.

The Chief Minister will highlight Andhra Pradesh’s robust infrastructure, including its strategic ports, airports, extensive highway network, developed harbors, and abundant water and land resources. He will also underscore the state's significant 1,053 km coastline and its readily available skilled human capital, urging global investors to explore the myriad opportunities within Andhra Pradesh.

Throughout the six-day visit, Naidu will hold extensive meetings with CEOs and senior representatives from various companies.

On the first day on Saturday, he will participate in a Telugu Diaspora meeting, bringing together members of the Telugu community from Singapore and neighboring countries. The Chief Minister will extend a personal invitation to them to invest in Andhra Pradesh and encourage their active participation in the state’s P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative, aimed at poverty eradication.

A significant focus of the Chief Minister's agenda will be attracting investments in critical sectors such as port-based projects, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and data centres. He is also slated to meet senior dignitaries in Singapore to extend invitations to industrialists from the region for the upcoming Visakhapatnam Investment Summit, scheduled for November this year.

Furthermore, Naidu will participate in several business roundtable meetings centered on the digital economy and fintech. He is also expected to attend a dedicated business road show in Singapore and visit key infrastructure and logistics centers across the country as part of his comprehensive tour.