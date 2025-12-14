'Naka bandhi' conducted ahead of Vaikunta Ekadashi

Tirumala: Due to the upcoming Vaikunta Ekadashi festival in Tirumala, a four-hour 'Naka Bandhi' (barricading) was conducted in Balaji Nagar on Saturday.

A team of 82 personnel from Police, TTD Vigilance, Revenue, Forest, and other departments searched 1,043 houses. They seized 13 two-wheelers for lacking proper documents and detained 12 unauthorised persons without ID proof for further inquiry.

Additionally, the team found 15 houses used for non-residential purposes and four houses operating businesses without permission. Revenue authorities were tasked with investigating the unauthorized individuals and businesses.

The search was led by Additional SP Ramakrishna and DSP Vijaya Shekar.