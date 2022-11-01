Nakkala families get ST certificates

Vijayawada (NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao along with MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Velampalli Srinivasa Rao handed over ST caste certificates to Nakkala families, who have been waiting for decades to obtain these certificates.

The State government identified 'Nakkala' families as Tribals. After 100 years, these families got Scheduled Tribe (ST) caste certificates from the Revenue department here on Monday. A total 147 families were given these certificates at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Collector Dilli Rao said that these Nakkala families migrated from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh in 19th century and settled in Mylavaram and Vijayawada. They will sell garlands of beads and flower decorations for livelihood. It was his pleasure to fulfil the dreams of Nakkala families, who have been waiting for an identity for five decades, the Collector said. Nakala family children can get all benefits from the state government and also obtain the fruits of ST reservations in job recruitment, he added.

Joint Collector S Nupur Ajay Kumar, trainee Deputy Collectors S Rama Lakshmi, Khatif Kousar Bano, District Tribal Welfare Officer Rukmandaiah and others were present on the occasion.