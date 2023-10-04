Nampally CBI court adjourns hearing on YS Viveka murder case to October 16

The hearing for the murder case of former Minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, has been postponed once again. The CBI Court has rescheduled the hearing to the 16th of this month. MP YS Avinash Reddy, who is related to the case, appeared in court for the investigation. Additionally, the police brought Erra Gangireddy, Sunil Yadav, Umashankar Reddy, Shivashankar Reddy, and Manohar, who were arrested in connection with the Viveka murder case, to the court.

In a significant development, the CBI court has extended the escort bail of Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, until October 10 in relation to the Viveka murder case. Bhaskar Reddy's interim bail had expired the yesterday.

Bhaskar Reddy requested the court for additional time, citing his health condition. Consequently, the CBI court granted him escort bail for another seven days.