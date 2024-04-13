Nandamuri Balakrishna delivered a scathing attack on the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of cheating people with the Navratnas welfare schemes. Addressing an election campaign rally in the name of Swarnandhra Saakara Yatra starting in Kadiri of Sri Satya Sai District on Saturday, Balakrishna alleged that Jagan had failed to fulfill the promises made during the elections. He claimed that Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, the presiding deity of the Kadiri temple, was protecting the kadiri region. Balakrishna expressed outrage over the alleged protection extended by Jagan to accused persons who had killed his parental uncle and forced his mother and own sister onto the streets.

Ballayya contrasted Jagan's alleged inaction with the efforts of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to provide irrigation water to Rayalaseema. While Chandrababu brought irrigation water in Rayalaseema, Psycho Jagan is spreading blood, Balakrishna declared. He urged all communities to be vigilant against the YSRCP government, warning that the state would deteriorate further if Jagan were to return to power.

Balakrishna asserted that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was committed to supporting Muslims and minorities. Balakrishna also accused Jagan of destroying industries in the state and corrupting the Andhra Pradesh state.

Nandamuri Balakrishna on his arrival to Kadiri, visited Khadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and offered special prayers to the Lord.

TDP Hindupuram MP candidate Parthasarthi, Kadiri MLA candidate Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, a huge gathering of TDP, BJP, JSP activists along with his fans were present.





