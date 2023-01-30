Nandamuri Ramakrishna denies ECMO treatment to Tarakaratna, hopes he will get well

Nandamuri Ramakrishna said that Tarakaratna, who is being treated at Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bangalore, is doing well. He said body organs are functioning properly and opined that heart, liver and other organs are back to normal. He said that treatment is being provided on partial ventilation.

Ramakrishna expressed confidence that soon Tarakaratna will come out as a common man. He clarified that there is no truth in the news that ECMO device was installed for treatment.

Ramakrishna said that after the CT Scan report, there will be clarity on the Brain Condition. He said that Tarakaratna is being treated under the supervision of neurologists in the ICU and asserted that foctors did a city scan on Tarakaratna on Monday morning and the report is expected to take some time. On the other hand, the family members are worried about CT Scan report.