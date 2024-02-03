  • Menu
Nandikotkuru Christian association cordially invites all pastors to meeting
Nandikotkuru Christian association cordially invites all pastors, fathers, and bishops from the 6 mandals in the Nandikotkur constituency to a special communion gathering on Monday, February 5th at 10 am. The event will take place at KVR Gardens, located near the Byreddy Petrol Bunk Atmakuru Road in the town of Nandikotkur.



Distinguished guests attending the gathering include Mr. Johnson, President of Andhra Pradesh Christian Minority; Shri. K Joseph, General Secretary of Maria State Christian Minority; Christian Minority Secretary Ravikumar; Mr. Baireddy Siddhartha Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Sports Authority Chairman; Mr. Sudhir Dhara, YSR Congress MLA candidate; Mr. Jayakant, State Joint Secretary; and Stephen Paul, Kurnool Christian Minority Secretary.

We sincerely hope that all members of the Christian community can attend this program and make the most of this wonderful opportunity. You are invited with love and warmth.

