Nandyal: 2 held, booty worth `9.93 lakh recovered

Nandyal : The Nandyal police have arrested two people of a three-member gang and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 9.93 lakh from them.

District Superintendent of Police K Raghuveera Reddy briefed the media about the case in Nandyal on Thursday. According to the SP, Dwaram Janardhan Reddy, resident of Bujunuru village of Gadivemula mandal in the district, filed a complaint at Gadivemula police station on April 16 that unidentified persons have stolen 24.5 grams gold and 26 grams silver ornaments from his house. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

During investigation, police found out that two persons, Gogula Ravindra Babu, resident of Pedda Kottala village, presently residing at Haneef Nagar in Nandyal town; and Alluri Bala Dastagiri, resident of Gnapapuram village in Nandyal town, were robbing locked houses by entering inside after removing window panes.

Dwaram Janardham Reddy and his family members were slept on the terrace on the day of the incident. Next day morning he noticed that window panes were removed and also gold and silver ornaments were missing from the almirah.

Police took the duo into custody on the outskirts of Gadivemula village and recovered the booty. During interrogation, they confessed to committing the crime. Manhunt was launched to nab the third accused, Gogula Pedda Subbarayudu.

DSP C Maheshwara Reddy, Panyam CI and Gadivemula SI were present at the press meet.