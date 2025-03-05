Live
Just In
Nandyal: 20 injured as RTC bus overturns
The driver of the bus lost control while attending a phone call
Nandyal: Twenty persons were injured when an APSRTC bus overturned near Kalvatala village in Kolimi-gundla mandal. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon while the bus was proceeding to Tadipatri from Jammalamadugu
According to police r, the bus, belonging to the Jammalamadugu depot in YSR district, was car-rying around 50 passengers. The accident happened when the driver attempted to answer a phone call while driving, leading to a loss of control. As a result, the vehicle veered off the road and overturned in a nearby paddy field.
Passengers, in a desperate attempt to escape, broke the front glass of the bus and managed to get out. Emergency services were promptly alerted, and the injured were shifted to government hospitals in Kolimigundla, Owk, and Banaganapalli for treatment.
Kolimigundla CI Ramesh Babu confirmed that a case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Authorities have urged drivers to prioritise safety and avoid distractions while on duty.
Transport minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy after learning of the incident, took stock of the accident. He instructed the officials to monitor the health condition of 20 injured passengers besides directing the authorities to provide better medical treatment at Banaganapalle, Owk, and Kolimigundla hospitals.
He also sought an explanation from RTC officials over the incident via phone.
Minister for rads and buildings BC Janardhan Reddy also enquired about the accident and condition of the injured passengers.