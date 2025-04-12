Nandyal DCC echoes ‘Nyay-Path’ resolution

Nandyal: Seven crucial resolutions reaffirming party’s commitment to democratic values, constitutional integrity and social justice were taken during the two-day AICC Plenary Session held recently in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Nandyal DCC president and AICC member J Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav.

In a press release held here on Friday, Nandyal DCC issued a formal statement endorsing the party’s unified vision, particularly aligning with “Nyay-Path” (Justice–Resolution–Dedication–Struggle) agenda. Yadav emphasised the unwavering dedication of Congress in upholding justice, democracy, and Indian Constitution. Nandyal DCC reiterated its full support for the national leadership’s firm stance against unconstitutional activities, suppression of social equity, and excessive centralization of power that undermines India’s federal structure. The district DCC called upon the citizens of Nandyal to unite in the movement to restore justice, defend democracy, and protect the Constitution.