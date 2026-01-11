Dragon boat races to be held in Konaseema

Rajamahendravaram: Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyanandarao stated on Saturday that dragon boat races are being organized on a grand scale in the Konaseema district. He said that various competitions are being conducted as part of Atreyapuram Utsav 2026.

Speaking to the media, the MLA said that dragon boat races, swimming, rangoli and kite competitions will be held at the national level on January 11, 12 and 13. Swimming, kite flying, and rangoli competitions will take place on the 11th, while dragon boat races will be held on the 12th and 13th.

He said that 25 teams from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and other regions will participate in the dragon boat races, with 10 players in each team. Around 200 participants have registered for swimming competitions, 300 for rangoli competitions, and 100 for kite flying through online applications.

Satyananda Rao said that 12 coaches from the Sports Authority have been appointed by the government to supervise the dragon boat races. Cultural programmes will be organized at the Mahatma Gandhi sports ground. A food festival featuring dishes prepared by DWCRA women will be held at the tourist spot of Lolla lakulu. He added that several ministers and public representatives are expected to attend the celebrations. Arrangements are being made by constructing a road along the Tadipudi main canal and setting up the main venue.