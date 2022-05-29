Nandyal: Devotees throng to witness Adi Lakshmi wedding

Sanjamala (Nandyal): The celestial wedding of Goddesses Adi Lakshmi, Siddi Lakshmi and Lord Kambagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was performed on a grand manner at Perusomula village on Saturday.

The Lakshmi Kambagiri Swamy temple prime archak Rammohan Swamy speaking to The Hans India said that Sri Kambagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy's 12th Kalyanotsavam was performed by the Ahobila temple prime archak Sri Kidambi Venugopalacharyulu and his staff.

He further said that the Kalyanotsavam is being performed for three days from May 26 to 28. On the final day of Kalyanotsavam devotees in lakhs throng the temple and witnessed the eye chanting celestial marriage.

On the auspicious occasion, silk clothes have been offered to Lord and Goddesses, said Ram Mohan Swamy. He said devotees from neighbouring states have thronged the temple and had the darshan of the presiding deities.

The temple authorities have organised several cultural programmes like Chakka Bajana, Kolatam and others.

The cultural programmes have mesmerised the devotees. In view of the large number of devotees, the Sanjamala police have made elaborate security arrangements. He further said that the temple authorities have also distributed free food the devotees.