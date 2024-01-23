Live
Nandyal Dist. Congress president to undertake a tour of district from January 24
Nandyal District President Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav and AICC Parliament Observer Bandi Zakkaraiah
Nandyal District President Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav and AICC Parliament Observer Bandi Zakkaraiah will be undertaking a tour of all the constituencies under the Nandyal Parliament during the visit of State PCC President YS Sharmila Reddy to Nandyala. The tour is scheduled to take place from the 24th to the 26th of this month.
On the 24th of this month, they will visit the Srisailam Constituency and Nandi Kotkur Constituency. On the 25th of this month, they will visit the Don Constituency, Banaganapalle Constituency, and Allagadda Constituency. On the 26th of this month, they will visit the Nandyala Constituency and Panyam Constituency.
District President Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav has urged all the ranks and leaders of the district Congress party, as well as the leaders and activists of affiliated organizations, to come together and ensure the success of the constituency tours.