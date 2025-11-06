Nandyal GGH to become a model healthcare centre: Minister Farooq

Nandyal: The State Government is committed to develop Nandyal Government General Hospital into a model healthcare institution, stated Minister for Law and Minority Welfare NMD Farooq. Participating in the Hospital Development Committee meeting held at the hospital’s conference hall on Wednesday, under the chairmanship of district Collector G Raja Kumari, the Minister directed officials to ensure quality medical services, modern equipment, and all essential infrastructure for 1,500 outpatients, who visit the hospital every day. The meeting was attended by MP Byreddy Shabari, senior officials, and committee members, who reviewed issues related to infrastructure, staffing, sanitation, and equipment requirements.

Minister Farooq stated the government would resolve hospital’s long-pending problems on a war footing and modernise its infrastructure. He recalled laying foundation for Critical Care Unit and performing One Stop Center groundbreaking for women’s safety. He instructed health officials to fill vacant posts of doctors and paramedical staff immediately. Expressing concern over the rise in caesarean deliveries, the Minister called for promoting normal deliveries and directed strict action against unnecessary surgical procedures. He also ordered the Municipal Commissioner to take up the hospital’s drainage issue for a permanent solution.

Collector Raja Kumari informed that sanitation management had been handed over to a new agency and security measures were being strengthened. Funds from NTR Medical Services Scheme, CSR, and MP LAD allocations would be utilised for upgrading hospital facilities, she said.

MP Byreddy Shabari stressed the importance of maintaining proper hygiene and urged action against illegal female foetus abortions. The committee approved several key resolutions, including the installation of an RO plant in the MCH Block with Rotary Club support, payment of pending bills, procurement of medical equipment through government and MP funds, and setting up of ‘Thrupthi Canteen’ at hospital under a state welfare initiative.