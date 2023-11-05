Live
Just In
Nandyal: Increase in RTC bus services demanded
Pamulapadu (Nandyal): BSP leader Samulu has said that the students of several villages in Pamulapadu mandal in Nandyal district were facing lot of problems due due to lack of RTC bus facility.
Demanding the government to operate one more RTC bus service, the BSP leader along with the students staged a protest at Pamulapadu mandal headquarters on Saturday.
Samulu said that nearly 150 students from Maddur, Penchikala Palle, Krishna Nagar, Mitta Kandala besides other adjacent villages were pursuing education at Pamulapadu Model School and college.
Some students are pursuing education at the Government Junior College, ITI College and Venkateshwara Degree College at Atmakur. Almost all students have to travel in a single bus, he pointed out. If anyone misses the bus then they would miss classes for the day. The parents cannot afford to send their wards in auto-rickshaws as it is expensive, he said.