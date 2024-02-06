Nandyal Parliament TDP in-charge Mandra Sivananda Reddy conducts Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program

Under the direction of Nandyala Parliament TDP Incharge Mandra Sivananda Reddy and Nandikotkur Constituency TDP Incharge Gauru Venkata Reddy under the direction of State SC Cell Organizing Secretary Githa Jayasuriya, Mini Manifesto was announced by Chandrababu Naidu as part of the Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program of TDP leaders in Pagidala.

In the program, Mandra Surendranath Reddy, Convener Paluchani Maheswara Reddy, Cluster Vasu Reddy, Unit Incharge Damodar Reddy, Vagili Srinivasulu, Pagadam Shekhar, G Pandu, Shatan Babu, N Srinu, N Venkateswarlu, Gundepogu Babu, Biravolu Suguru Shivanna, Hanumanna, Nagendra, Linganna, Giddaiah, Srinu, Ellaswamy, Sankirenipalli Maccha Srinivasulu, Ellaiah, Muthu, Ramudu, Chittibabu, Govindu, Raju, Vijay, Pagadam Swamulu, Mekala Srinu, Mandra Purushottam Reddy, Jameel, Rasul and others participated.

