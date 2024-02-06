Live
- Fresh US-British airstrikes hit Yemen
- At the protest on February 7, led by the Chief Minister, there will be a demand to grant "AIIMS to Raichur"
- Leaked: Nothing Phone 2(a) Design and Departure from Glyph Interface
- Indian-American presidential candidate Haley seeks Secret Service protection: Report
- AP assembly budget sessions: TDP members suspended from the house for one day
- Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7
- Deworming Day to be observed on Feb 9
- Electricity workers join CITU
- Two patents granted to UoH
- Unlocking the Door to Europe: How to Secure Your Schengen Visa
Just In
Nandyal Parliament TDP in-charge Mandra Sivananda Reddy conducts Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program
Under the direction of Nandyala Parliament TDP Incharge Mandra Sivananda Reddy and Nandikotkur Constituency TDP Incharge Gauru Venkata Reddy under the...
Under the direction of Nandyala Parliament TDP Incharge Mandra Sivananda Reddy and Nandikotkur Constituency TDP Incharge Gauru Venkata Reddy under the direction of State SC Cell Organizing Secretary Githa Jayasuriya, Mini Manifesto was announced by Chandrababu Naidu as part of the Bhavishyat ki Guarantee program of TDP leaders in Pagidala.
In the program, Mandra Surendranath Reddy, Convener Paluchani Maheswara Reddy, Cluster Vasu Reddy, Unit Incharge Damodar Reddy, Vagili Srinivasulu, Pagadam Shekhar, G Pandu, Shatan Babu, N Srinu, N Venkateswarlu, Gundepogu Babu, Biravolu Suguru Shivanna, Hanumanna, Nagendra, Linganna, Giddaiah, Srinu, Ellaswamy, Sankirenipalli Maccha Srinivasulu, Ellaiah, Muthu, Ramudu, Chittibabu, Govindu, Raju, Vijay, Pagadam Swamulu, Mekala Srinu, Mandra Purushottam Reddy, Jameel, Rasul and others participated.