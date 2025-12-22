Nandyal rallies to secure a polio-free future for every child

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has appealed to parents to ensure that all children aged between 0 and 5 years are administered two drops of the polio vaccine to safeguard their future.

She formally inaugurated the Pulse Polio programme at the Tagore Municipal Primary School in the Noonepalli area of Nandyal town on Sunday. Joint Collector Kolla Batthula Karthik, State Medical and Health Department Joint Director Devasagar, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Venkataramana and other health officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Collector said the Pulse Polio programme has been conducted continuously across the country since 1995 with the collective goal of making India polio-free.

She noted that sustained efforts by the Central and State governments have helped achieve this milestone. Explaining that polio has three types—Type 1, Type 2 and Type 3—she said Types 2 and 3 have been completely eradicated worldwide, while Type 1 is still reported in a few neighbouring countries. In this context, she stressed the need for continued vigilance and cautioned against the misconception that polio no longer exists.

The Collector stated that the district has set a target of administering polio drops to 2.35 lakh children this year. To ensure coverage of children on the move, 46 special vaccination booths have been set up at bus stations, railway stations, market areas and other public places.

She clarified that polio drops can be given even to newborns and that all children up to five years of age are eligible. From Monday onwards, health workers will also go door-to-door to vaccinate children who may have missed the drops, and parents were urged to fully utilise this facility.

Highlighting the importance of immunisation, Raja Kumari advised parents not to believe misconceptions about vaccines causing illness and to ensure that children receive all vaccinations recommended by the government.

She also said Anganwadi centres are providing nutritious food essential for the physical and mental development of children below five years, and encouraged parents to enrol eligible children in Anganwadis and government schools.

Emphasising that the government is extending comprehensive support for child welfare, she appealed to the public to make full use of all schemes and facilities aimed at securing a healthy and bright future for every child.