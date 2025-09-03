Nandyal students secure MBBS seats

Nandyal: The Dr BR Ambedkar IIT Medical Academy at Chinnatekur has added another milestone to its record of academic achievements, with local students successfully securing MBBS seats this year.

The academy, known for its consistent success in professional course admissions, once again brought laurels to the district.

Two students from the academy, V Pranaya Babu, who gained admission to GMC Anantapur, and N Nitish Naik, who secured a seat at SVMC Tirupati, called on District Collector G Raja Kumari at the Nandyal Collectorate on Tuesday, along with academy staff.

The Collector congratulated the students for their hard work and praised the institution’s consistent record of producing results in IIT, NIT, and medical admissions.

On this occasion, Collector Raja Kumari announced financial assistance of Rs 1,00,000 for each selected student to support the purchase of books.

She remarked that such successes from rural students will inspire others to aim higher and assured her continued support for quality education development in the district.

Highlighting this year’s results, the Collector noted that the academy secured a total of eight MBBS seats, six IIT seats, and nineteen NIT seats, attributing the achievement to the collective effort of the staff, academic guidance, and the students’ determination.

Principal Venu Gopal, Academic In-charge B Umamaheswarappa, former SWREF-AP Chairman G Chandrasekhar, and lecturers S Shobha Rani and VA Pratyusha also attended the programme along with the students.