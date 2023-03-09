Nandyal: 'Tiger 108' operation launched to trace mother tiger

Atmakur( Nandyal): Efforts are in progress to reunite the four female abandoned cubs with the mother tiger, said Forest department Deputy Director Vignesh Appavu on Wednesday.

He said two days ago four cubs have been abandoned by the mother tiger at a bush near Pedda Gummadapuram village in Kothapalli mandal of Nandyal district. Since then the forest department personnel were searching for the mother tiger.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Vignesh said that the forest department has launched 'Tiger 108' operation. He said that the search operation was being conducted intensively in the forest area. Two foot patrolling batches, one batch from morning to afternoon and the other batch from afternoon to evening are engaged to trace the missing mother tiger. The search operation was being conducted in an area of 10,000 square kilometres.

He further said that during nights, camera traps around 50, have been set up to detect its movements, said the deputy director.

Vignesh Appavu said the cubs were being taken care of by the veterinary doctors. He further said that during morning hours drone cameras were being engaged to identify the mother tiger. So far there was no trace of the mother tiger.

The officials have detected a pug mark but they could not come to conclusion whether it is of a female or male tiger. If the pug marks are confirmed that they are of the mother tiger, then the forest staff will reunite the cubs with the mother. "For reuniting we have to take care that no human print is found on the cubs. We are taking every care that no human being smell is detected," he said.

The deputy director also said that the four female cubs are in a healthy state. They are being fed with Cerelac, he said.