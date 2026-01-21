Nandyal to house India’s largest battery energy storage system

Nandyal: The district is set to witness a major boost in industrial and green energy infrastructure with the establishment of India’s largest single battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of 600/1200 megawatts.

District collector G Rajakumari while addressing a review meeting on the project here on Tuesday said the project is being set up over 38.4 acres in Nandipadu village, Kolimigundla mandal, with approvals granted by the Government of India.

Thanking both the Central and state governments for facilitating the project, the collector said housing India’s largest BESS in Nandyal is a matter of pride and will enhance the district’s recognition at both national and international levels.

She noted that the project is targeted for completion by December and assured all necessary support from the district administration to expedite its progress. She said large-scale green projects like this are expected to attract substantial investments, accelerate economic development, and contribute significantly to the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP).

Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) director Shivkumar praised the district collector for prompt land allotment and creating a conducive environment for the project. He noted that her leadership was instrumental in timely clearance of all approvals, ensuring smooth implementation of this prestigious central government initiative. The project aims to provide uninterrupted electricity supply of up to 1200 MW to major cities during peak summer months or emergency situations. Designed to store energy generated from renewable sources like solar and wind, the BESS will release electricity to the grid as required, thereby enhancing energy efficiency and grid stability.

Officials also discussed key logistical and infrastructural needs for the project, including relocation of 665 kv towers, modification of the 765 kv transmission line, allotment of additional government land for expansion and road access improvements to the project site.

The BESS project is expected to ensure continuous electricity supply during emergencies, support efficient utilisation of renewable energy and serve as a long-term, environmentally friendly green energy solution for the future.