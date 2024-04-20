  • Menu
Nara Bhuvaneshwari celebrates Chandrababu birthday with cadre at Kuppam

Highlights

TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's birthday celebration were held at PCS Medical College, where his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari was residing. The event, organised in grand style, was led by Telugu Youth State General Secretary Animini Ravi Naidu and the dedicated Bhuvaneshwari team, who orchestrated a memorable birthday affair for the esteemed leader.

The highlight of the ceremony was the cutting of the birthday cake, arranged by Ravi Naidu, which was done by Nara Bhuvaneshwari herself. The joyous occasion saw the cake being shared and distributed among the team members present, symbolizing unity and camaraderie among the celebrants.

The festivities were graced by the presence of notable figures including MLC Kancharla Srikanth, Dr. Suresh, members of the Nara Bhuvaneshwari team, as well as party leaders and activists from Kuppam.

