No one can stop this movement: Nara Bhuvaneswari clarified at a protest camp in Seethanagaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of Chandrababu Naidu said that no one can stop the movement born voluntarily among the people in support of Telugu Desam Party and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and this public movement will not stop until the goal is reached. She visited the protest camp set up in Seethanagaram mandal headquarters against Chandrababu's arrest and addressed the women on Wednesday. She said that the case of skill development is completely fabricated and allegations that Chandrababu has committed irregularities are false.

She commented that if there is any illegality, they should investigate and find out where the money has gone and then arrest them, but saying that they will arrest first and then search for evidence, is the proof of the conspiracy. CID officers are ashamed of not being able to answer when Chandrababu asks them about his wrong. She said that her husband had worked for the people for 45 years and worked hard to keep the state at the top.









She said that the government has conspired to portray a good scheme which has led to the employment of 2 lakh people as a scam. It is said that Chandrababu had great faith and respect for women and always thought for their employment and bright future. The proof of that is that she has been trained as an entrepreneur, says Bhuvaneswari. Even women who never came out are now coming out and agitating in support of Chandrababu, she added.



She criticized this government for not being able to tolerate people protesting peacefully. She said that it is very sad that Telugu Desam activists and women are being tortured and booked in false cases. She explained to women that YSRCP leaders had made inappropriate comments about her also. She said that they do not have a culture of respecting women as mothers. She called upon everyone to cast their vote with courage to teach a lesson to the YSRCP. TDP leaders Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Boddu Ananta Venkataramana, and others participated.