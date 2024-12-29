Nara Bhuvaneswari Lauds Nitish Kumar Reddy for Stunning Century

In a heartfelt gesture, Bhuvaneswari, the wife of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, extended her congratulations to the family of cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy following his remarkable achievement on the cricket field. Taking to social media, Bhuvaneswari shared a video highlighting the joyous moments spent with Reddy's family, expressing pride in his extraordinary performance.

Nitish Kumar Reddy made headlines after scoring an unbeaten century (105 runs) in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia, playing a pivotal role in saving his team from the follow-on. His impressive innings included a crucial partnership of 127 runs for the eighth wicket alongside Washington Sundar, who contributed 50 runs, bringing the team's total to 358/9 in the first innings on Saturday.

Bhuvaneswari praised Nitish for honoring his family's sacrifices with a determined victory, emphasizing how his achievement brought pride not only to them but also to the Telugu community. She expressed her hopes for Nitish to reach even greater heights in the future.

At just 21 years and 216 days old, Nitish has etched his name in the annals of cricket history by becoming the third youngest player ever to score a Test century in the Melbourne Test. Former cricketer Ajay Ratra holds the record for the youngest at 20 years and 150 days, while Bangladeshi cricketer Abul Hasan follows closely in second place at 20 years and 108 days.

With this historic achievement, Nitish Kumar Reddy continues to shine brightly on the international stage, further showcasing his talent and potential as a promising cricketer.