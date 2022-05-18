Nara Lokesh accuses government of crushing dissent

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh accused the ruling YSRCP of using hired goons and criminals to suppress the voice of dissents.

He condemned the latest attack by the alleged YSRCP miscreants on Dalit woman Karlapudi Venkayamma just for showing dissent against the government's policies. They attacked her house at Kantheru in Guntur district.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he asked whether the ruling party was prepared to assault every dissenting voice in the state to silence all criticism against it. Instead of rendering justice to people complaining of shortcoming in governance, the ruling party was reacting violently.

He said recently a car belonging to TDP state secretary, Sainatha Sarma was damaged in Kadapa district for his 'fault' of exposing the corruption of MLA, Ravindranath Reddy, an uncle of the Chief Minister.

Lokesh said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost the trust of the people and people were not afraid of the ruling party's attacks and victimisation.