Nara Lokesh along with TDP leaders meet governor, complains on the YSRCP govt.

AMARAVATI : A team of TDP under the leadership of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has met the Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada and complained against YSRCP over the cases filed against the party cadre.

Addressing the media later, Nara Lokesh said that they had complained to the governor about the YSRCP and accused the government of filing cases against accused CM Jagan of acting in veneagance against the opposition. He said that 60,000 cases have been filed against sympathizers and opined that false cases were filed against Chandrababu without evidence.



Nara Lokesh further said that he had asked the governor to protect the constitution brought to his attention the fact that Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan was prevented from coming to the state.



Lokesh emphasized that the TDP will continue its fight against fake votes and stated that they will meet the Election Commission to address this issue. He also mentioned that they have consulted with Jana Sena and will release a joint manifesto soon.



The TDP national president expressed concerns about the difficulties faced by farmers due to drought and the scarcity of drinking water in the state and stated that a public movement with Jana Sena will be initiated to address these issues.