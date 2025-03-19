Nara Lokesh Announces Rating System for Schools

In a recent session of the Legislative Council, Minister Nara Lokesh addressed questions from members regarding school facilities and educational reforms in the state.

Lokesh emphasised that since the coalition government assumed power, significant reforms have taken place within the education department. He announced the forthcoming Teacher Transfer Act, aimed at eliminating political interference in teacher transfers, insisting that educators should focus solely on teaching. To streamline administrative processes, he revealed plans to consolidate various educational applications into a single platform. Additionally, Lokesh outlined initiatives to establish model schools and improve overall educational standards in the state, with a new rating system for schools set to be introduced.

The session became contentious when YSR Congress Party MLC Ravindra Babu accused the new education policy of being influenced by political agendas, particularly regarding the inclusion of elements related to Hinduism in the syllabus. Minister Lokesh strongly refuted Babu's claims, labelling them as unfounded and demanding the retraction of such allegations. He argued that politicising education is inappropriate and reiterated the commitment to implement a 'One Class One Teacher' policy in approximately 7,000 schools across the state.

Furthermore, Lokesh clarified that there is no government mandate for compulsory Hindi learning, instead promoting the importance of mother tongue education.