Day of Gratitude Marks the Beginning of an Annual Commitment to Community Giving

Bengaluru: Radisson Blu Bengaluru Outer Ring Road announced the launch of Day of Gratitude, an annual initiative observed on January 14, rooted in reflection, responsibility, and community giving. Conceived as a long-term commitment, the initiative will support a different cause each year, guided by a simple principle: listen first, understand real needs, and respond with intention.

Observed for the first time on January 14 this year, Day of Gratitude focused on supporting a local government school, with contributions directed towards fulfilling specific requirements identified through on-ground engagement. Proceeds from lunch and dinner at Mélange, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, were dedicated towards meeting the needs of neighbourhood school, reinforcing the belief that everyday actions can create meaningful impact.

Speaking on the initiative, Christina Roach, Director, Roach Lifescapes, owners and operators of Radisson Blu Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, said, “Radisson Blu Bengaluru Outer Ring Road has been part of this city since 2007, and we are deeply grateful for the trust and support extended to us over the years. This Day of Gratitude is our way of saying thank you for the love and support. Starting this year we would like to build a culture of giving that evolves year after year, shaped by the causes that need attention the most.”

She added, “This year, contributions generated at Mélange on January 14 were directed towards supporting local school children. In the years ahead, the cause may change, but the intent will remain constant, to give compassionately.