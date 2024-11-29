Nara Lokesh announces statewide Parent-Teacher meeting on December 7

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the education system, Nara Lokesh, the Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, RTG, and Human Resources, has unveiled a new initiative—a statewide mega meeting of parents and teachers scheduled for December 7.

Minister Lokesh emphasized the importance of this meeting, describing it as the “biggest festival for the education system” and a crucial step towards fostering strong connections among schools, students, and parents. He expressed his desire for the program to transcend political affiliations, inviting public representatives, donors, alumni, and NGOs to join in making the event a success.

In a letter released on Friday, the Minister highlighted that this gathering will mark the first instance in the country where a simultaneous parent-teacher meeting will be conducted across the state. He envisions the event as a "spiritual bridge" connecting students, teachers, and parents, while serving as a guiding compass for strengthening educational institutions, promoting student development, and addressing challenges within the system.

Minister Lokesh called upon everyone—from ward members to members of Parliament and from Sarpanch to Chief Minister—to partake in this parent-teacher meeting at schools in their respective villages. He stressed the importance of creating a festive atmosphere during the event, where parents can gain insights into their children's education, transformation, and discipline.

With the aim of fostering collaboration and community engagement, this initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in improving the overall educational landscape in the state.