Nara Lokesh attends Indiaspora meeting, emphasises on investments

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh's ongoing visit to the United States is focused on fostering investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. As part of his efforts, Lokesh attended a meeting with representatives from Indiaspora and the US-India Business Council in San Francisco, where he presented a comprehensive overview of potential investment prospects in the state through a PowerPoint presentation.

During his trip, Lokesh also visited Google's headquarters, engaging in discussions with CEO Sundar Pichai and several vice presidents. He made a strong appeal for the establishment of a Google Cloud data center in Visakhapatnam.

In line with Andhra Pradesh's ambitions for growth, Lokesh urged Google to collaborate on skill development initiatives and smart city programs aimed at empowering the youth. He emphasized the importance of partnering with the Andhra Pradesh government to enhance e-governance and advance digital education in the state.

Lokesh highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is poised to become a global tech hub and encouraged potential investors to consider opportunities in the rapidly developing region.