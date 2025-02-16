  • Menu
Nara Lokesh Attends Venkaiah Naidu's Grandson Wedding Reception

The wedding reception of Vishnu, grandson of former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and Satvika was held in a spectacular fashion, drawing a host of dignitaries to the Swarna Bharat Trust near Venkatachalam in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district.

Notable attendees included Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Andhra Pradesh Ministers Nara Lokesh, Narayana, and Anam Rama Narayana Reddy. Former ministers such as Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Kamineni Srinivas were also present, offering their blessings and best wishes to the newlyweds.

The event highlighted the coming together of prominent figures in a joyous celebration, marking an important occasion for the Naidu family.

