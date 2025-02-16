Live
- Sudheer Babu’s ‘Jatadhara’ launched with grand muhurat event
- ‘Nenekkadunna’ gears up for release on Feb 28
- Manipur: 16 armed miscreants apprehended by Army, Assam Rifles
- Chester Bennington's child comes out as ‘Transgender’, started transitioning last year
- Traffic Surges at Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh Border Amid Pilgrim Influx
- Congress Accuses BJP, Assam CM of 'Smear Campaign' Against Gaurav Gogoi
- Telangana Education Commission Recommends Statutory Panel for Private School Fee Regulation
- Jagga Reddy Slams BJP Leaders for Questioning Sonia Gandhi’s Commitment to India
- Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Change of Guard Ceremony Gets a Grand Makeover
- Jaishankar Calls for Stronger Maritime Partnerships at Indian Ocean Conference
Nara Lokesh Attends Venkaiah Naidu's Grandson Wedding Reception
The wedding reception of Vishnu, grandson of former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and Satvika was held in a spectacular fashion, drawing a host of dignitaries to the Swarna Bharat Trust near Venkatachalam in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district.
Notable attendees included Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Andhra Pradesh Ministers Nara Lokesh, Narayana, and Anam Rama Narayana Reddy. Former ministers such as Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Kamineni Srinivas were also present, offering their blessings and best wishes to the newlyweds.
The event highlighted the coming together of prominent figures in a joyous celebration, marking an important occasion for the Naidu family.
