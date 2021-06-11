Nara Lokesh blames Jagan for high petrol price in Andhra Pradesh

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh declared the Jagan Mohan Reddy as the South India's number one Chief Minister considering how Andhra Pradesh earned the dubious distinction as its petrol price crossed a century.

Taking to Twitter, Nara Lokesh sarcastically commented that Jagan Reddy emerged victorious and stood top in the 'Indian Petrol League' (IPL). Petrol price touched Rs 102.4 per litre in Vijayawada as against Rs 97.19 in Chennai, Rs 99.62 in Hyderabad, Rs 99.05 in Bangalore and Rs 97.54 in Thiruvananthapuram. Lokesh deplored that the main reason for comparatively higher fuel prices in Andhra Pradesh was because of the additional higher taxes imposed by the Jagan Reddy regime. At a time when the general public was suffering on account of Covid-induced financial crisis, the AP CM was not at all bothering to come to their rescue. The other southern States were reducing local level taxes and providing relief to their people in the petrol and diesel prices. He expressed concern that the prices of essential commodities doubled due to Jagan Reddy's indefensible tax hikes.