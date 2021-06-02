Nara Lokesh demands cancellation of Class X, Inter exams

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Wednesday demanded the outright cancellation of the 10th and Intermediate examinations in AP just like how the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had cancelling the board examinations at the national level.

He found fault with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for not taking proactive steps to rescue students when Modi reviewed and took decisions on cancellation of the examinations in view of the continuing threat from coronavirus.

Addressing a virtual meeting with students, parents and student associations, Lokesh said the Prime Minister was finding time to hold review meetings on the students' issues but the Chief Minister was not caring for the same.

Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to take the role of being a 'maternal uncle' to take care of the students' studies in the past. Now, the 'Tadepalli mama' was adopting an adamant stand throwing the lives of the students and their parents into danger, he remarked.

Lokesh said that over 17 lakh virus positive cases were reported in the state and around 11,000 patients died. As many as 556 of the deceased were teachers. Over 400 teachers succumbed to the virus in the second wave alone as per the official records.

He threatened to launch another legal struggle on behalf students if the YSRCP regime does not change its arrogant and adamant attitude. The legal fight would continue to get support from judiciary to save lives of students, he added.