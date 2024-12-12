  • Menu
Nara Lokesh emphasises overhaul of govt. schools and mid-day meal program

In a recent statement, Education Minister Nara Lokesh emphasised the urgent need for significant improvements in government schools across the state. He announced plans to implement a rating system that will assess these institutions based on academic performance and infrastructure quality at both the district and mandal levels.

Minister Lokesh highlighted the importance of clarity regarding student enrollment, urging authorities to provide accurate information about whether students are attending government or private schools.

"The Chief Minister has made it clear that the mid-day meals provided to students must have adequate nutritional value. We have received numerous complaints related to food quality in the higher education department," he noted. Furthermore, he acknowledged ongoing issues regarding cleanliness in hostels, with many facilities, including basic amenities like toilets, in disrepair.

To address these concerns, Minister Lokesh assured that feedback from students would be taken seriously and that reforms would be initiated. He also announced a campaign titled "No Drugs, Bro," which will be introduced during parent-teacher meetings to raise awareness about substance abuse.

"The anti-drug campaign will be expanded further, and we recognize the need for comprehensive reforms in the curriculum from Kindergarten to Post Graduation. Changes must be visible in both government and private schools," Lokesh added, underlining his commitment to improving the educational landscape in the state.

