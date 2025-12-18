BC JAC urges Centre to approve 42% reservation bill

Telangana Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) chairman Jajula Srinivas Goud has urged the Union Government to approve the 42 per cent BC reservations Bill passed by the Telangana State Assembly.

A delegation of BC JAC leaders met Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar in Parliament on Tuesday, under the leadership of BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, and submitted a memorandum outlining five key demands

Goud said the reservations bill was the result of sustained BC struggles, leading to the establishment of a ‘Dedicated Commission’ and the conduct of a comprehensive caste census in Telangana. He noted that the Assembly unanimously passed the Bill with support from BJP, BRS, CPI, MIM and TJS parties. He said that the Supreme Court’s 50 per cent cap on reservations was obstructing implementation and urged the Centre to amend the Constitution to provide legal validity to the 42 per cent BC quota.

Speaking on the occasion, BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra said BCs have been facing severe injustice in education, employment and political representation despite being a major population group in Telangana. He said a ‘private bill’ had already been introduced in Parliament seeking approval for the BC reservations law.

Responding to the delegation, Union Minister Virendra Kumar said the Centre was not opposed to BC reservations, but was examining the matter carefully in light of the Indira Sawhney judgment. He added that the government plans to conduct a caste census along with the national population census from next year, and assured the leaders that he would discuss the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.