Nara Lokesh expresses solidarity for Amaravati farmers, assures of support to protests

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has criticized the government and YSRCP leaders for conspiring to kill Amaravati. On the occasion of the 300th day of the farmers' movement, MP Galla Jayadev in Penumaka, along with TDP leaders, expressed solidarity with the farmers and women. Lokesh said the farmers were protesting peacefully despite ministers and YSRCP leaders speaking at will to humiliate the movement in the Amaravati region. Lokesh and Galla Jaydev said they would take the lead in the struggle till justice is done to the farmers. Afterwards they reached Errabalem and participated in special pujas conducted by the farmers.

Meanwhile, Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy questioned what would happen to the people if the government cheated them for giving up their land. He urged CM Jagan to think in good faith and support the farmers of Amaravati. He said that the unilateral decisions will lead to loss of confidence in the systems. He reminded that the companies that came to invest in the state are going back.

On the other hand, Tirupati TANSF student body leaders have expressed concern over continuing Amaravati as the sole capital. They dressed as construction workers protested on Tuesday in support of the 300-day initiation. He lamented that due to the decisions of the government, young men and women are losing their jobs and coming to work as labourers.