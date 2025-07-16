Nara Lokesh Invites Aerospace Firms to Andhra Pradesh After Karnataka Drops Devanahalli Project

The Karnataka government has dropped its plan to acquire 1,777 acres of farmland in Devanahalli for an aerospace park near Bengaluru. The decision came after strong protests from local farmers.

Soon after, Andhra Pradesh stepped in. Minister Nara Lokesh invited aerospace companies to set up their units in Andhra Pradesh instead. He highlighted that the State has 8,000 acres of land ready near Bengaluru and is offering strong incentives through its aerospace policy.

Karnataka’s Industries Minister G. Parameshwara responded by saying that the State will not let investors move away. He promised to offer land at other locations within Karnataka to keep the companies from shifting to Andhra Pradesh or other states.

However, farmer groups in Andhra Pradesh are also raising objections. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha stated that land in the Lepakshi Knowledge Park area cannot be offered without proper consent and compensation to farmers, as per the Land Acquisition Act.

On July 15, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah officially confirmed that the land acquisition in Devanahalli and nearby villages has been fully cancelled. Only farmers who willingly give up land will be included in future plans, and they will be offered higher compensation and developed plots.

Dear Aerospace industry, sorry to hear about this. I have a better idea for you. Why don’t you look at Andhra Pradesh instead? We have an attractive aerospace policy for you, with best-in-class incentives and over 8000 acres of ready-to-use land (just outside Bengaluru)! Hope to… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) July 15, 2025







