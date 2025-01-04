Nara Lokesh launches "Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal" Scheme for Junior College Students

In a significant move to enhance student welfare, Education Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the "Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal" scheme at Payakapuram Government Junior College on [date of inauguration]. The event marked the start of a program aimed at providing meals to 1,48,419 intermediate students attending 475 government junior colleges across the state.

Minister Lokesh began his visit by inspecting the classrooms and chemistry lab at Payakapuram Government Junior College, located in the Vijayawada Central constituency. He took the opportunity to engage with students, emphasizing the importance of education and personal well-being during an interactive session with second-year intermediate students.

During his address, Lokesh highlighted the crucial nature of the intermediate stage in a student's life, urging young learners to avoid detrimental habits such as drug use and alcohol. "If you notice a drug environment in your surroundings, please alert the government immediately. We are committed to developing government educational institutions to match the quality of private ones," he stated. He encouraged students to study diligently and achieve outstanding academic results, positioning the government’s initiatives as pivotal in their educational journey.

The launch of the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme is supported by a budget allocation of Rs. 29.39 crore for the current year, with an additional Rs. 85.84 crore earmarked for the next financial year. The scheme aims to motivate students to continue their education and is reminiscent of a similar initiative introduced by the previous TDP government between 2014 and 2019, which was later canceled by the YSRCP administration under the premise of providing alternative support.

Lokesh's commitment to reviving the midday meal program came after numerous students expressed their need for such support during his Yuvagalam Padayatra. Following these discussions, Lokesh ensured the timely issuance of a government order to reinstate the scheme upon assuming power.

As ministers and MLAs join in launching this program across various government colleges, the Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme is poised to make a meaningful impact on student life in Andhra Pradesh.