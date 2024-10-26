Live
Just In
Nara Lokesh meets Entrepreneurs in San Francisco: Highlights AP Development
Andhra Pradesh (AP) Minister Nara Lokesh recently participated in a meeting with a group of traveling entrepreneurs in San Francisco, where he shared insights on the state's rapid development and the emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI).
During the meeting, Lokesh emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is making significant strides by utilizsing technology and innovation. "We are committed to achieving specific targets every hundred days," he stated, reflecting on the state government's proactive approach.
Highlighting the implementation of P-4 policies aimed at poverty eradication, Lokesh noted that the administration is focused on creating sustainable economic growth. "We are also transforming our education system to align with the needs of the industry, ensuring our workforce is equipped for the future," he added.
Lokesh's remarks underline Andhra Pradesh's commitment to leveraging technology and education as key drivers for development, fostering an environment conducive to investment and entrepreneurship.