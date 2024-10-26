Nara Lokesh meets Entrepreneurs in San Francisco: Highlights AP Development

Andhra Pradesh (AP) Minister Nara Lokesh recently participated in a meeting with a group of traveling entrepreneurs in San Francisco, where he shared insights on the state's rapid development and the emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI).

During the meeting, Lokesh emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is making significant strides by utilizsing technology and innovation. "We are committed to achieving specific targets every hundred days," he stated, reflecting on the state government's proactive approach.

Highlighting the implementation of P-4 policies aimed at poverty eradication, Lokesh noted that the administration is focused on creating sustainable economic growth. "We are also transforming our education system to align with the needs of the industry, ensuring our workforce is equipped for the future," he added.

Lokesh's remarks underline Andhra Pradesh's commitment to leveraging technology and education as key drivers for development, fostering an environment conducive to investment and entrepreneurship.





శాన్ ఫ్రాన్సిస్కోలో పారిశ్రామికవేత్తలతో సమావేశమయ్యాను. ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ లో పెట్టుబడులకు గల అనుకూలతలు, ప్రభుత్వం అమలు చేస్తున్న ఇన్వెస్టర్స్ ఫ్రెండ్లీ విధానాలను వివరించాను. "పరిపాలనలో AI వినియోగం ద్వారా ప్రజలకు వేగవంతమైన, మెరుగైన సేవలను అందించడమే ఆ ప్రభుత్వ లక్ష్యం. విభజిత… pic.twitter.com/ODTjG59KxM — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) October 26, 2024



